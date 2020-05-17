Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,794 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

