Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

