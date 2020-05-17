Comerica Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $19,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 815.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,580.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.