Arizona State Retirement System Sells 36,800 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.