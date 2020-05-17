Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Watsco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $158.13 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

