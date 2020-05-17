Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE HCC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

