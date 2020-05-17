Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Loews were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Loews by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 12.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of L stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

