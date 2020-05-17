Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 419,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,046,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,310 shares of company stock valued at $24,944,689. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

EA stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

