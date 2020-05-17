D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 629 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Model N were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Model N by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of MODN opened at $32.43 on Friday. Model N Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

