Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 102,520 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of Ship Finance International worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

