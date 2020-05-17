Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,408,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.01 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

