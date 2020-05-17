Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.