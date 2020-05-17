Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 694.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 123,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 107,825 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

MLM opened at $168.07 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.