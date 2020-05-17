Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

