Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

