Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,199,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,887,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,500 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

