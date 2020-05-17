Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 149.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

