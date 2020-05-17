Motco Purchases 2,237 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motco raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

