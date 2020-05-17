JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

