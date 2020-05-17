Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WP Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

