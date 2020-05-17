Alps Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

