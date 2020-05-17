Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Purchases $97,161.36 in Stock

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Philip O. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of Perspecta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter.

