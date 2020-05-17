Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Buys $90,071.19 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero purchased 8,271 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,071.19.

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

