Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) EVP Acquires $91,680.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,970 shares in the company, valued at $389,296.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RM opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

