Scott Dreyer Sells 4,434 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

