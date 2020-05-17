Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pentair by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

