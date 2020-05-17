Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Okta were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $183.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

