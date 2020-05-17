D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,841 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovalon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $16.08 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

