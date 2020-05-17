D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,715 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

ARNC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

