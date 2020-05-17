D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 6,257 Trane (NYSE:TT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

