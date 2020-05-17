Fifth Third Bancorp Has $539,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,070 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

