Creative Planning Makes New $499,000 Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

