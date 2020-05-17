ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 487,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 211,691 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 386,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after purchasing an additional 663,256 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

