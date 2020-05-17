Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 999 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,345 shares of company stock worth $418,043. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.