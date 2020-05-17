Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 469 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,714,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,794,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,327,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 567,370 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

