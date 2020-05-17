State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

