Creative Planning Sells 2,545 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Neogen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

