Aperio Group LLC Acquires 19,644 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,337 shares of company stock worth $2,933,959. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.