Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 426.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 551,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Parsley Energy worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of PE stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

