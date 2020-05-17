Aperio Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,033,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,978,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $91.45 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 3,436 shares worth $333,268. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.