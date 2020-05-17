New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,545 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,734,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.