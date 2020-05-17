Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $645,000 in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of HarborOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $470.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

