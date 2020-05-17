Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. UBS Group cut their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $177.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

