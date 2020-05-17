Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $139.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

