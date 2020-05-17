SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $1.43. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $6.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $13.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $17.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $172.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

