Aperio Group LLC Acquires 71,074 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

