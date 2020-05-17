Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

