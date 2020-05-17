Aperio Group LLC Buys 37,404 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 80.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.