Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

