HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of HD Supply worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.93.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.